Arsenal hosts Wolverhampton in a Premier League fixture on Sunday, Nov. 11. Kickoff from the Emirates Stadium in London is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET.

Arsenal (7-2-2) enters the contest fifth place in the league standings. The Gunners have drawn each of their past two league contests, tying Crystal Palace 2-2 and Liverpool 1-1 in successive weekends. Arsenal most recently faced Sporting CP in a UEFA Europa League match on Thursday, playing to a scoreless draw. In all, Arsenal hasn't lost in its last 15 matches under new manager Unai Emery.

Wolverhampton (4-4-3) comes into the fixture 11th in the table. Wolves have followed up a two-game win streak with losses in each of their last three matches. Last weekend, they lost to Tottenham 3-2.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None in U.S.

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.