Atlético Madrid Face Defensive Injury Crisis as Quartet Race to Be Fit for Barcelona Clash

Atlético Madrid could be forced to face Barcelona without four of their key central defenders after the international break, as Diego Simeone's side face an unenviable injury crisis ahead of the key clash.

Los Colchoneros battled to a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday evening, with Diego Godín scoring a dramatic last gasp winner in stoppage time. However, it was later revealed that the Uruguay international was playing through injury for much of the match, and will now join José Giménez, Lucas Hernández and Stefan Savić on the treatment table.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Marca, Godin picked up a muscular injury to his left thigh against Bilbao, but managed to play on for the rest of the match. He is set to be assessed over the next 48 hours, but it seems unlikely that he'll be back in time for the Barcelona clash. Giménez is struggling from a reoccurring hamstring injury, and is also not expected to be back in time for the game.





The report continues, offering hope to Atléti fans with the suggestion that Savić looks the most likely of the injured quartet to return in time to face Ernesto Valverde's side. As things stand, Simeone may have to look to the youth squad for replacements, or move defensive midfielders such as Rodri or Thomas into the heart of defence.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

As things stand, Atlético Madrid are sitting second in La Liga, one point behind leaders Barcelona who have a game in hand. The match between the two sides on 24th November will be a massive test for both sides in the title race, and will go a long way to determining who lifts the trophy come the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Simeone paid tribute to the club's fans following their win over Bilbao, claiming that the electric atmosphere they created gave the players the final push they needed to get over the line and grab the win. The result topped off a fine week for the club, following their midweek Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.