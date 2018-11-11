'Awful': Some Liverpool Fans Destroy One Player in 2-0 Win v Fulham

By 90Min
November 11, 2018

Liverpool fans were not prepared to allow Joe Gomez's previous excellent performances overshadow his poor outing against Fulham on Sunday.

The young defender has been key at the back for Liverpool this season and has formed a solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk. However, he left some Reds supporters upset with his output against the Cottagers.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Some fans took to Twitter to air their views on Gomez's showing on the day, something which did seem a bit unfair considering Liverpool won 2-0 while the player has been mostly brilliant so far this season.

Below are some of the reactions:

Bit harsh, no?

Better...

Can't be blamed for expecting perfection every game.

Stretching it a bit.

Of course, Gomez won't play up to standard every single match. So he does deserve a bit of slack, especially when Liverpool keep a clean sheet!

