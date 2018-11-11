'Awful': Some Liverpool Fans Destroy One Player in 2-0 Win v Fulham

Liverpool fans were not prepared to allow Joe Gomez's previous excellent performances overshadow his poor outing against Fulham on Sunday.

The young defender has been key at the back for Liverpool this season and has formed a solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk. However, he left some Reds supporters upset with his output against the Cottagers.

Some fans took to Twitter to air their views on Gomez's showing on the day, something which did seem a bit unfair considering Liverpool won 2-0 while the player has been mostly brilliant so far this season.

ffs awful defending from clown gomez — Joy Stephen (@JungleKingAslan) November 11, 2018

Gomez had a mare there — Dan (@skillrowX) November 11, 2018

That’s the worst VVD and Gomez have defended all season wtf was that — Archie (@Archie_LFC_) November 11, 2018

Virgil is too calm, needs to be more alert and Gomez that was poor. — ً (@BabyKeith8) November 11, 2018

Gomez has fallen asleep far too much this season — lfc (@lfcthings97) November 11, 2018

We were lucky then, Gomez awful defending there. #LFC — Soph 💋 (@SophieONeill_x) November 11, 2018

Of course, Gomez won't play up to standard every single match. So he does deserve a bit of slack, especially when Liverpool keep a clean sheet!