Real Madrid will look to continue its resurgent run of form, traveling on the road to face Celta Vigo in a league match.

Under interim manager Santiago Solari, Real Madrid has bounced back after a series of struggles. Since losing 5-1 in El Clasico to Barcelona, Real has won three straight matches in all competitions, one apiece in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Champions League. It sits seven points behind Barcelona in the league, though, and must begin the long road to make up ground for fear of falling too far behind too soon.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, sits in 11th in La Liga, with its last victory coming on Oct. 27 in a 4-0 win over Eibar.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

