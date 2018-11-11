Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri Eyes Barcelona's Denis Suárez as Midfield Ace Struggles for Game Time

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is believed to be plotting a January transfer window swoop for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suárez, as the player continues to struggle for game time at the Camp Nou.

Given the wealth of talent available to Barça boss Ernesto Valverde, the 24-year-old has made just one appearance for his side this season. Sarri is keen to bolster his squad with players capable of playing his high-octane brand of football, and bringing in Suárez would offer him another option to play the three-man central midfield.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Sarri is keen to bring the technically gifted midfielder to Chelsea, but could face stiff competition from his former side Napoli as well as Valencia for his signature. The Blues' boss was believed to have been a keen admirer of Suárez's talents when at the helm of Napoli and could well look to reignite his interest in January.

Suárez began his career with Manchester City, but failed to make it into the first team and made just two cup appearances during his two year spell with the Citizens. After struggling to establish himself at Barcelona, Suárez eventually joined Villarreal, before being re-signed by the Catalan giants after a breakthrough season in La Liga.

Chelsea fans may well be displeased at the prospect of the club bringing in another central midfielder, given the lack of first-team football afforded to Ruben Loftus-Cheek this season. The England international is rumoured to be dissatisfied with his bit-part role at the club, and the signing of Suárez could prompt him to leave the club on loan or permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Álvaro Morata has claimed that turning Stamford Bridge into a fortress will be vital to the Blues if they intend to challenge for the Premier League this season. The Spain international also said he was enjoying playing football under Sarri, and that the new style of play had played an important role in his recent return to form.