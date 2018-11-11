How to Watch Chelsea vs. Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Chelsea play Everton in an English Premier League fixture on Sunday, Nov. 11.

By Kaelen Jones
November 11, 2018

Chelsea hosts Everton in a Premier League fixture on Sunday, Nov. 11. Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. ET.

Chelsea (8-0-3) enters the contest as one of three Premier League clubs that have yet to lose a game this season. The Blues are currently second in the table, two points behind Manchester City. Chelsea most recently faced Crystal Palace in a domestic fixture prior to playing BATE Borisov in an UEFA Europa League contest on Thursday.

Everton (5-3-3) comes into the match ninth in the Premier League standings. The club most recently defeated Brighton 3-1 last weekend. Everton has won three of its past four contests across all competitions.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

