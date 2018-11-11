Crystal Palace Forward Slammed By BT Sport Pundits Following Poor Performance Against Tottenham

Crystal Palace were disappointing in their 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, and Jordan Ayew's performance has come under specific scrutiny.

The sole goal of the game cam through Tottenham youngster Juan Foyth, who scored his first Premier League goal in just his second appearance for the club.

However, there are question marks as to whether the Argentinian defender should have been allowed the opportunity to score as Jordan Ayew made a weak attempt to clear the ball.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking in the BT Sport studio, Sam Allardyce and Jermaine Jenas reviewed Ayew's performance and this moment in particular as reported by Football London.

Allardyce said: "Watch Milivojevic, he's going crazy, 'go on head it', he's saying [to Ayew]."

Jenas added: "I'm not sure what's going through Ayew's mind, you have to attack that, you run, you jump, get whatever you can on it, get it clear and Milivojevic's face says it all."

Crystal Palace are yet to win at home this season and sit in a precarious 16th position in the Premier League table. The Eagles have conceded far too many goals this season, having shipped 17 in just 12 games, and cannot afford to give up easy goals like they did against Tottenham.

Ayew is on loan at Crystal Palace from Swansea City, who were relegated from the Premier League last season. The Ghanaian forward has been disappointing thus far, having failed to score in his first ten appearances for the club.

His poor defensive work in the lead up to Tottenham's winning goal will not have helped endear him to his home supporters.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

After the upcoming international break, Palace finish off what has been a gruelling run of games with an away trip to a resurgent Manchester United. Roy Hodgson's side are without a win in their last seven games in all competitions, and will be hoping to stop the rot soon to avoid a relegation battle.