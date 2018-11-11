David Wagner Rues Huddersfield's Bad Luck After The Terriers' 1-1 Draw With West Ham United

David Wagner has expressed his disappointment as his Huddersfield side surrendered a 1-0 lead at home to West Ham United on Saturday afternoon. Felipe Anderson's 74th minute equaliser stole two much-needed points from the Terriers, and Wagner has remarked that his players deserved more.

Huddersfield should have cinched the victory, having had 15 shots and seven on target throughout the game. They also limited a dangerous West Ham attack to scraps, as the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez toiled in front of goal.

"It was a good game, both sides wanted to win, both sides wanted to create offensive situations," Wagner remarked, as reported by Sky Sports. "I think in the first half, we were the team with more clear-cut chances, we deserved the lead for sure and it was a great goal from Pritchard."

William Early/GettyImages

He continued: "We had further opportunities with Mounie's one-on-one, we hit the inside of the post, hit the bar from Mounie, we had a penalty incident which I think was a clear pen when Zanka was fouled from the corner.





"Unfortunately, it was a game where we didn't have the luck to score more than one goal but the way the players dug in, defended and performed was good. Obviously it's frustrating when you don't win even if we have to say that West Ham in the second half had good chances."

Having struck the woodwork multiple times already this season, Huddersfield seem to be lacking some luck to win matches in the Premier League. However, whilst Wagner acknowledged his side's bad luck, he remained optimistic.

The Huddersfield manager explained: "We don't have luck, it only means we will work harder. When it turns and we do have the luck we'll have more goals and more points."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 1-1 draw with West Ham was somewhat marred by a shoulder injury sustained by the Terriers' left wing-back, Chris Löwe, after a coming-together with the Hammers' Fabian Balbuena.

Speaking about the injury, Wagner said: "Unfortunately it wasn't given as a foul. He fell on his shoulder and it looks like a serious shoulder ligament injury, but we will have to make further examinations to find out if he needs surgery but he will be out for a few weeks for sure."

Huddersfield FC/GettyImages

Next up for Huddersfield is an away trip to face Wolves who, despite being a newly-promoted club, have impressed this season and will prove a tough test for Wagner's side. The Terriers are currently 19th in the table and will be desperate for any points they can muster against Wolves.