Fernando Torres Admits His Favourite in the Premier League Title Race for the Near Future

Fernando Torres has revealed he still holds love for both Liverpool and Chelsea and wants them to win every game they play. However, he'd rather it if the Reds won the Premier League title this season.

The Spaniard now plies his trade in Japan with Sagan Tosu after spells at both English clubs, and he looks back on his time in the Premier League fondly, despite the controversy surrounding his move to Stamford Bridge in 2011 and the struggles that followed.

AFP/GettyImages

Torres scored 81 goals in 142 appearances for Liverpool yet he could not replicate his from from the Reds at Chelsea, partly due to a bad knee injury that knocked him down a notch. His time with the Blues, though, was still successful as he won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup whilst on Chelsea's books.

"I want both of them to win every game and when they play each other I won't watch the game!" he told Sky Sports.

"I have feelings for both of them. Liverpool was the best time in my career - I love the city, the supporters and the club.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I am still in touch with them and they made me feel at home when I was there.

"And with Chelsea they gave me what I wanted as a player - trophies. I have great memories of my time at Chelsea so it is difficult to choose."

Given that Liverpool have never won the Premier League title, Torres would rather see them lift the trophy at the end of the season and Chelsea lift it at the end of next season.

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/GettyImages

"At Chelsea there are still some team-mates that I played with but at Liverpool there is nobody there - only Alberto Moreno, who I played with at the national team," he added.

"I am still in touch with the staff though so I wish them all the best. I know how important it is for Liverpool to win the Premier League.

"Hopefully they can win the Premier League and Chelsea can win it the year after."