Filip Benkovic Praises Fan Atmosphere But Admits He Could Leave Glasgow Side in January

Celtic's loanee signing Filip Benković has claimed he's been very impressed with the atmosphere created by the fans since joining the club, but has admitted that he could be recalled to his parent club Leicester City in January.

The 21-year-old has excelled since joining Brendan Rodgers' side last summer, staking his place for a regular place in the Celtic backline after a string of solid performances. However, should the Foxes feel they need more options at the back, they may look to recall the Croatian starlet when the transfer window opens again in January.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Speaking to the Scottish Sun about the famous Celtic Park atmosphere, Benković said: "When we went out on to the pitch (against RB Leipzig) at the beginning our fans were on fire. The atmosphere was crazy and they gave us the wings to play. When I played for Dinamo Zagreb it was a different situation because there were some political problems and so many fans stayed away.

“But the experience at Parkhead on Thursday...every player would want to have been part of this. The memory of it will live with me forever and I want to enjoy as many of them as I can. Should we get through (the Europa League group stage), I do not know what will happen. It’s not my decision to stay here or go back to Leicester."





“While I am here I will give everything because these supporters deserve that at the very least.”

In other news, Leicester City manager Claude Puel praised his side's performance following their 0-0 draw with Burnley on Saturday. It was the Foxes' first home game since the tragic death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and Puel said that his team provided an excellent reaction to the difficult circumstances that have surrounded the club recently.