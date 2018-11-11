Gary Lineker Raves About Trent Alexander-Arnold After Stellar Performance Against Fulham

BBC Sports pundit Gary Lineker was very impressed after watching Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance against Fulham on Sunday.

The Reds bounced back from their shock midweek defeat against Red Star Belgrade with two goals and a clean sheet, courtesy of Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri. But the young full-back also made his mark, providing an assist in the home encounter to help his side win comfortably.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The player has had his struggles this season and the match against Red Star was one of the occasions on which he had difficulty. But he was quite good for Liverpool on the weekend, and Lineker has taken notice.

"The passing range of @trentaa98 is something to behold," the former England international tweeted on Sunday.

The passing range of @trentaa98 is something to behold. 👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has also jumped to the player's defence in the wake of recent criticism over his form.

“Trent is a very young boy still,” he said. “He had two weeks off in the summer, that’s not a lot. It’s clear we try to have an eye constantly on him fitness-wise, not working with the group, stuff like that. We speak constantly but not about these things that were good or not good, it’s more general. Advice, information, whatever. So he’s actually in a good moment.

"He’s played a lot of football and he will play a lot of football. That’s good for him. Most important is that he can stay injury-free and everything will be fine.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“These are normal things. Don’t point the finger too much, accept it.” Klopp continued, “It will not be the first time or the last time when something will not be 100% in his life but he is still an outstanding player for us, really important and so it’s all good.

"I’m lucky, I had only really good right-backs to be honest. Okay, at Mainz I had too many, because they played a good season then they were away! I had Lukasz Piszczek at Dortmund which was fantastic. In this age group, it’s quite exceptional.”