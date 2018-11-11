Juventus to Offer Man Utd One of Three Players in Exchange for France Star Paul Pogba

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly still dreaming of a Paul Pogba return and are now drawing up plans to get the French midfielder back on their books amid his reported unhappiness at Manchester United.

According to a report from Express, the Italian champions are looking to make one of three players available to the Red Devils as a makeweight in a potential deal for the World Cup winner.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici, also an administrative target for United, is said to be toiling over a package for the English side. And the report claims he will give United the options of Medhi Benatia, Alex Sandro or Mario Mandzukic.

The above have all been wanted by United at different points and the Old Lady are prepared to let one of them go in exchange for Pogba, as well as a substantial fee.

The player was asked about a potential return to Juve after United's 2-1 Champions League win in Turin last week and did not rule it out.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

“Who knows? I’m with United now,” he told reporters following the question. “There is so much talk about this, but am happy to be playing for Manchester United. It was wonderful coming back here, although it felt weird going into the ‘away’ locker room.

“I was so accustomed to the Juve one.

“The reaction of the fans really moved me, as I missed them and Italian football. It was great to be back in this stadium, where I started out and won big trophies.”