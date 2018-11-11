Liverpool Fans Delighted With Remarkable Outing From Andrew Robertson Against Fulham

Liverpool fans were beside themselves with glee while watching star man Andrew Robertson strut his stuff against Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.
The former Hull City full-back has been drawing the plaudits from everywhere this season. And his assist steered the Reds to a 2-0 win over the Cottagers, with Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri finding the back of the net.
Reds supporters weren't very happy with Joe Gomez's performance on the day. However, there was hardly a poor word said about Robertson.
Below are some of the reactions:
Andrew Robertson is the best left-back in the League. No doubt anymore.— DAN (@DannLFCTR) November 11, 2018
Ok, ok. Not many can argue with that.
Andy Robertson would make the Kessel Run in 8 parsecs.— NTX (@NTXaco) November 11, 2018
... or that.
I thought Andrew Robertson was Liverpool ‘s best player today. Absolute machine . Got tired just watching him , the fitness levels on that guy #Wow #LFC— shajma (@shajma) November 3, 2018
Well...
Roberto Carlos has a photo of Andrew Robertson in his locker. #LFC— James Nicholson (@_11JN) November 11, 2018
What locker?
*10 years from now*— Lucas Whelan (@lucaswhelan) November 11, 2018
Me: “sit down kids, I’m going to tell you about the time when Andrew Robertson saved daddy’s @OfficialFPL gameweek”
Kids: *sigh*
Me: *settling into a comfy chair* “It was gameweek 12 of the 18/19 season...”
To the Mendy lovers...
Andrew Robertson is the real deal. Average football. #LIVFUL @LFC 30 points from 12 matches. Not bad.— Vishnu Narayanan (@VisNarayanan) November 11, 2018
Not sure I’ve seen more, if any, Liverpool players cross a ball better than Robertson. Scottish gold. https://t.co/jvxBD3T2T1— Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) November 11, 2018
Robertson is believed to be on the verge of signing a new five-year deal that will double his wages. With six assists to his name already this season - the most for any player at that, Liverpool would be doing themselves a disservice not to get the signing of a new contract over the line as quickly as possible.