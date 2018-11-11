Liverpool Fans Delighted With Remarkable Outing From Andrew Robertson Against Fulham

By 90Min
November 11, 2018

Liverpool fans were beside themselves with glee while watching star man Andrew Robertson strut his stuff against Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.

The former Hull City full-back has been drawing the plaudits from everywhere this season. And his assist steered the Reds to a 2-0 win over the Cottagers, with Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri finding the back of the net.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Reds supporters weren't very happy with Joe Gomez's performance on the day. However, there was hardly a poor word said about Robertson.

Below are some of the reactions:

Ok, ok. Not many can argue with that.

... or that.

Well...

What locker?

To the Mendy lovers...

Robertson is believed to be on the verge of signing a new five-year deal that will double his wages. With six assists to his name already this season - the most for any player at that, Liverpool would be doing themselves a disservice not to get the signing of a new contract over the line as quickly as possible.

