Liverpool Prepare Offer to Double Star's Wages as They Look to Tie Him Down to New Five-Year Deal

Liverpool are believed to be on the verge of offering defender Andrew Robertson a new five-year deal that will see the defender double his existing wage to £120k per-week.

The Scotland international has become a pivotal player at Anfield since joining from Hull City last summer, with his marauding runs down the left channel providing his team with an additional outlet for their attacking style of play. It now seems that the Reds are desperate to ward off any interest from potential suitors, and will look to tie up a new deal shortly.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the 24-year-old is highly rated by his manager Jürgen Klopp, who is eager to see the defender commit his future to the club. Liverpool's defence has been remarkably more solid this season, and Robertson's consistency at the back has been a key contributor to the team's healthy goal difference.

After their 2-0 win over Fulham on Sunday afternoon, the Reds temporarily went top of the Premier League table ahead of the Manchester derby, after Chelsea dropped points by drawing 1-1 with Everton. Should Manchester City slip up against Manchester United, Liverpool could find themselves still a point clear heading into the international break.

Meanwhile, Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has admitted he believes Raheem Sterling made the right decision to leave the Reds and join City. Sterling, who made himself rather unpopular at Anfield after making the decision, recently signed a new £300k per-week deal with the club, and Carragher said he made the right call after going on to win the Premier League title.