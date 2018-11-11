Lucien Favre Lauds Dortmund's Crowd & Attitude After 'Perfect' Win Over Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre credited the home crowd at the Westfalenstadion for helping to spur his side on during their impressive 3-2 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The Black and Yellows saw former striker Robert Lewandowski find the back of the net on four occasions during Der Klassiker, although half were disallowed through offside. Marco Reus and Paco Alcácer then took centre stage in the second half, blitzing Bayern Munich through their counter-attacking.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Favre pointed out after the match that Borussia Dortmund had executed their tactical game plan perfectly during the match, adding that Bayern Munich's quick start was always going to be difficult for them to maintain.

"It was a completely crazy match," Favre said, quoted by Bayern Munich's official website. "Bayern were very strong at the beginning.

"They were clearly in control, they had a lot of possession while we couldn't win the ball. When we did we gave it away immediately. But I knew they'd be unable to keep up the pace, the tempo was very high. Counter-pressing, pressing, gaining possession, everything was perfect.

Just a reminder - Bayern Munich turned down the chance to sign Jadon Sancho, Bayern senior members were "not convinced" on his ability. He's torn them to shreds in his first #BVBFCB game. #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/2jreI3xBu4 — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) November 10, 2018

"We couldn't keep the ball, it was like a boomerang. We had to wait, so we waited, and fortunately we were only one down at half-time.

"We corrected a few things. We hadn't been proactive enough before that, and Bayern had been too strong. The crowd got right behind us after Reus' goal, we felt we could win the match, and we did. The attitude was fantastic."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund will return to Bundesliga action after the international break with a trip to mid-table side FSV Mainz 05, before being given the chance to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages against Club Brugge.