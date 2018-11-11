Manchester City and Manchester United resume their rivalry on Sunday when the two city foes go head-to-head in Premier League play.

Manchester United is coming off of a 2–1 Champions League upset win over Juventus on Wednesday. The team appeared to be headed toward a defeat before Juan Mata scored on a free kick inthe 86th minute. An own goal from Alex Sandro in the 89th was enough to earn the team three points on the road. Manchester United finds itself nine points behind Manchester City amid an overall shaky start to the season.

Manchester City, meanwhile, is cruising, most recently taking down Shakhtar Donetsk 6–0 in Champions League play. Wednesday was the second straight game the team scored six goals in a match, and Man City has 22 goals in its last five contests as it challenges for silverware on multiple fronts.

Man City entered the weekend as one of three unbeaten teams in the Premier League along with Chelsea and Liverpool.

Here's how to watch the derby:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

