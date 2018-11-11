Roma Forward Linked With Potential Swap Deal as Arsenal Prepare Replacement for Injured Striker

Arsenal are reportedly considering a swap deal involving Roma's out-of-favour Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick, following the injury sustained to striker Danny Welbeck.

Welbeck is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering what could be a broken ankle against Sporting in the Europa League in midweek. The Gunners are set to acquire the services of the former Sampdoria centre-forward as a short-term replacement for the England international, who would serve as a back-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Schick's Roma career has been hampered with injuries. He initially joined on-loan from Sampdoria last season, but failed to make a visible impact with just three goals from 26 appearances in all competitions last season.

The Giallorossi made the move permanent in the summer, but Schick's disappointing form has seemingly continued. He has made just two starts in eight appearances, is yet to get off the mark, and could be allowed to leave on loan in January.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

According to The Mirror, reports from Corriere Dello Sport suggest that the north London side are willing to offer Welshman Aaron Ramsey, who is out of contract in the summer, as part of the deal.

The Gunners opted against offering the Wales midfielder a new contract and Ramsey has since confirmed that this season will be his last at the Emirates.

Rival clubs from the Premier League such as Chelsea and Liverpool had allegedly been linked with offering the Welsh international an escape route. However, they have distanced themselves from the 27-year-old, paving the way for a host of Serie A sides including Juventus and Milan, who are both keen on his services.

TF-Images/GettyImages

If the deal with Roma proceeds, it is believed La Magica will sign Ramsey for free in January, with Schick departing in the opposite direction for the remainder of the season. However, it is uncertain whether Arsenal manager Unai Emery will permit the midfielder to leave during the season, considering the club had previously mentioned they have no intention of allowing the former Cardiff City man to exit the club in the winter window.