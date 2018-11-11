Sean Dyche Insists Result Wasn't Important After Burnley's Draw With Leicester

Sean Dyche conceded that the occasion was more important than the result after Burnley drew 0-0 with Leicester City on an emotional day at the King Power Stadium.

The match was the first to be played at the Foxes' home ground since the tragic events which took the life of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, with tributes being payed by the club and fans both before and during the game.



Burnley began the game on the back foot with Matthew Lowton having to come to their rescue and clear Jamie Vardy's effort off the line, before Hart could only watch Rachid Ghezzal's header come back off his crossbar. The game soon fizzled out and no more clear cut chances were created as both sides were made to settle for a point.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Dyche admitted that he felt the tributes payed by Leicester to their late owner were overwhelming. He said: "The respect shown was overwhelming.

"It does reconnect on how important football is to communities. The Leicester community have been amazing for their respects shown.

"There's been great empathy for what's gone on. We've got a club that shows respect in many different circumstances. This was a tough one. I'm very pleased with the information that's been passed to me about our fans in the way they've conducted themselves."





The draw means Burnley have now gone five Premier League without a win, however Dyche went on o admit that whilst football took a back seat on the day, he's happy to see his side become hard to beat once again. He added: "We had to get on with the game, particularly for us.



"We've had a sticky patch and had to get something for the game. But everything else was bigger than the game. We got back to what we're about. Away from home in the Premier League is difficult. We knew they'd come out with energy and they have got quality. We managed to dampen that down.

"They had a few breakaways in the second half but it all ends up incidental. We wanted the point and take the clean sheet but the result isn't as big as the moment."

Dyche will be looking for his players to regroup during the upcoming international break as they head into a crucial clash with a Newcastle at Turf Moor.

