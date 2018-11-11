Tottenham Agree Deal to Use Wembley for Rest of Season if New Stadium Is Not Finished

By 90Min
November 11, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a deal to play this season's remaining home matches at Wembley Stadium, but they remain confident that they will be able to move to their new stadium before the end of the season.

The building of the new stadium has been the subject of much ridicule from fans of rival clubs, as it has faced several serious problems and delays, including issues with the stadium's fire safety system. They have been playing matches at Wembley Stadium whilst their new home is under construction, and are now set to remain there for the foreseeable future.

David Goddard/GettyImages

News of this agreement comes from football.london, who describe the deal as a "contingency plan". Tottenham are still confident that they will be able to officially open their new stadium in the near future, but faced pressure from the Premier League and the English Football Association to confirm that they will be able to host home fixtures.

The current deal with Wembley has created issues for Tottenham as Wembley is not exclusively used by the club. For example, they were recently forced to face Manchester City and PSV Eindhoven on a badly damaged pitch after the venue was used for an NFL match.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

They also had to seek special permission to play September's Carabao Cup clash with Watford at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, as Wembley had already been scheduled to host Anthony Joshua's boxing fight against Alexander Povetkin.


The deal with Wembley means that Tottenham will not face any more scheduling issues, and will be able to use the stadium for all of their upcoming matches if needed. However, they believe that their new stadium will soon be completed, meaning they will not need to play at Wembley.

The stadium is said to be nearing completion, but the project will undergo rigorous testing to determine the root of the safety issues. Should there prove to be a serious and time-consuming problem, Tottenham will simply continue to use Wembley.

