Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino Gives Injury Update on Kieran Trippier Ahead of England Duty

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is currently uncertain as to whether defender Kieran Trippier will be fit for England's upcoming fixtures against the USA and Croatia.

Tripper suffered an early groin injury during Tottenham's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday and was forced off the pitch after just 24 minutes. The 28-year-old has been a key player for Pochettino this season and has also established himself as a star for England, emerging as one of Gareth Southgate's most reliable players.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking after Saturday's match, Pochettino confessed that he does not know the extent of Trippier's injury. He is quoted by football.london as saying: "I hope it's not a big issue.





"We need to see, the doctors and medical staff will assess him and then the medical staff of England and they will see if he's going to be involved or not."

Tripper has been in fine form for Tottenham this season. The right-back has created three goals for his teammates and has even managed to get on the score sheet himself, netting an impressive free-kick during Tottenham's 3-1 victory over Fulham in the early weeks of the new Premier League season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He has been building a reputation as somewhat of a free-kick specialist, after also scoring a superb effort during England's World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia during the summer.

Trippier was given his international debut in June 2017 and firmly established himself as England's first-choice right-back in October of the same year. He has made a total of 16 appearances for the Three Lions to date, featuring as both a traditional right-back and a wing-back.

MB Media/GettyImages

Should Trippier fail to recover in time for England duty, the likes of Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will be prepared to replace the 28-year-old on the right side of England's defence.