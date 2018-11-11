Unai Emery Confirms Danny Welbeck Has Undergone Surgery After Breaking His Ankle

By 90Min
November 11, 2018

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has confirmed that Danny Welbeck has suffered a broken ankle in the midweek, following the striker's untimely exit against Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Welbeck needed to be stretchered off the pitch after landing awkwardly when he contested an aerial ball, and subsequent reports suggested that something was broken.

Following the Gunners' draw with  Wolverhampton on Sunday, Emery revealed that the player will be gone for a long time but admitted that a doctor would be better prepared to answer questions regarding the seriousness of the injury.

"Yes. He did the operation on Friday," he told reporters in a press conference after Sunday's 1-1 draw, via football.london.

“Danny’s injury is a big injury. We spoke with him yesterday and today. We support him with our personal relationship between the player and the staff.

“I think he will not be with us for a long time.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

“I think it is better the doctor says to you. It’s a big injury but the doctor can say better than me.”

Arsenal had previously reported that they would provide an update as it relates to the player's timeline for a return in a few days. However, that could be delayed due to the fact that he has undergone surgery.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)