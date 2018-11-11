Unai Emery Confirms Danny Welbeck Has Undergone Surgery After Breaking His Ankle

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has confirmed that Danny Welbeck has suffered a broken ankle in the midweek, following the striker's untimely exit against Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Welbeck needed to be stretchered off the pitch after landing awkwardly when he contested an aerial ball, and subsequent reports suggested that something was broken.

Unai Emery has confirmed the bad news about Danny Welbeck:https://t.co/S9KsUtFs02 — Goal UK (@GoalUK) November 11, 2018

Following the Gunners' draw with Wolverhampton on Sunday, Emery revealed that the player will be gone for a long time but admitted that a doctor would be better prepared to answer questions regarding the seriousness of the injury.

"Yes. He did the operation on Friday," he told reporters in a press conference after Sunday's 1-1 draw, via football.london.

“Danny’s injury is a big injury. We spoke with him yesterday and today. We support him with our personal relationship between the player and the staff.

“I think he will not be with us for a long time.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

“I think it is better the doctor says to you. It’s a big injury but the doctor can say better than me.”

Arsenal had previously reported that they would provide an update as it relates to the player's timeline for a return in a few days. However, that could be delayed due to the fact that he has undergone surgery.