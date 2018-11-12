Barcelona Ace Sergio Busquets Hands Signed Shirt to Betis Boss Following Humbling 4-3 Defeat

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets handed over a signed shirt to Real Betis boss Quique Setién following his side's shock 4-3 loss to Los Verdiblancos on Sunday, leaving a heartwarming message for the veteran manager.





The 60-year-old is a long-term admirer of the tenacious midfielder, and was caught on camera asking him for his shirt after the game before kick-off. Despite the demoralising defeat for his side, Busquets duly obliged, and handed over his signed shirt complete with the message: "To Quique with appreciation and admiration for the way you see football. Kind regards."

The thrilling encounter saw the visitors storm into a shock 2-0 lead at half-time thanks to goals from Junior Firpo and Joquain. A Lionel Messi penalty midway through the second half saw Barcelona claw their way back into the game, only for Giovani Lo Celso to make it 3-1 soon after.





Arturo Vidal pulled it back to 3-2, before Sergio Canales scored to re-establish his side's two goal cushion. Messi scored again late on, but Barça were unable to push for an equaliser, and now lead La Liga by just one point with the likes of Atlético Madrid, Sevilla and Alavés hot on their tails.

Meanwhile, Barcelona appear to have been dealt a blow in the pursuit of Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt, after reports from Italy claimed that the player has agreed to meet Juventus officials to discuss a potential move to the Turin side. Barça have been linked with the exciting young defender for months, but appear to have now slipped behind Juve in the race to sign him.