Bayern President Vows to 'Change the Face' of the Team in the Summer But Rules Out January Deals

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeneß has promised that there will be wholesale changes at the club next summer, but has ruled out making any big money moves in the January transfer window.

Die Roten lost further ground in the title race on Saturday, as Paco Alcácer's winning goal saw Niko Kovač's side slump to a 3-2 defeat against league leaders Borussia Dortmund. Bayern Munich are now lying fifth in the Bundesliga table, and will have their work cut out to claw back the seven point gap now sitting between them and BVB.

Speaking after the disappointing loss, via Sky Sports, Hoeneß said: "No, we definitely will not undertake any activities in the (January) transfer market. We’re getting (Kingsley) Coman back before Christmas and Thiago will be able to play again, too, in two or three weeks. Next year, when the second step of the revolution comes, we will definitely change the face of the team."





He added: "Im less angry, sad and dejected today than a few weeks ago when we lost to Gladbach at home. The Bundesliga is really fun again. Now people should be happy that it’s exciting.”

With the club falling further and further behind in the title race, Bayern Munich fans may well be aghast to hear that there are no plans to bolster the squad in the upcoming transfer window. The club have won the last six Bundesliga titles on the trot, but their ageing squad now appear to be struggling to keep up with their more youthful counterparts in the German top tier.

Meanwhile, Kovač insisted that he was satisfied with his side's performance against BVB, and claimed that there were positives to be taken from the match despite the result. The Croatian coach said that he couldn't his side's fighting spirit and technique, and argued that they deserved to get at least a point out of the game.