Ernesto Valverde Demands Improvement From Barcelona Following Shock Defeat to Real Betis

By 90Min
November 12, 2018

La Liga leaders Barcelona have slipped up in their chase of a second successive league title with a surprising loss at home against Real Betis on Sunday.

The European giants rallied back on more than one occasion but couldn't manage a single point from the encounter, losing 4-3 despite a brace from the returning Lionel Messi.

David Aliaga/MB Media/GettyImages

"We could not get back into the game at any time," Ernesto Valverde told reporters after the game, via Goal.

"We were not good in the first half and they got a positive advantage. We paid dearly for our first-half display.

"We did not start well and we are lacking something in general. We lack freshness when we have to finish attacks and we have to improve that.

"We knew that we were not going to dominate the match and it would be a case of 'give and take' although we thought we would end up with a better result.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"But to analyse my team I think we should have responded differently."

Valverde has also challenged Barcelona to improve if they want to win the Primera Division and the Champions League again, insisting there are several areas that need working on.

"We remain league leaders, but if we want to win La Liga and the Champions League, there are many things to improve," he remarked.

"The game started badly and they took advantage of the two opportunities they had. We were ready, but we cannot keep losing home points. Teams cannot come here and score four goals."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)