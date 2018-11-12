Huddersfield Ace Billing Admits He Researched Club on FIFA & Hadn't Heard of Any Terriers Players

Huddersfield Town ace Philip Billing has admitted that he had to research the Terriers on FIFA when he was first told of their interest, and didn't recognise any of the players he saw listed in the first team squad.

We've all heard of managers sneakily using the Football Manager computer game database to scout potential signings, but this is the first we've heard of a player being forced to trawl through FIFA to research their potential new club. Despite being unfamiliar with the Terriers, the 22-year-old still joined them back in 2014, and has gone on to become a key player for the side.

Any chance to get the crossbar/post at the cowshed loyal end checked up on 🤔 Jesus Christ!! — Philip A Billing (@BillingPhilip) November 10, 2018

Discussing his unusual method of research, via the Mirror, Billing said: "My step-dad was just like, 'There’s this team, Huddersfield Town, that are interested in you'. Obviously at the time, I was thinking I’d never heard of the club before, so I went on FIFA to see what players they had and if they was anyone I knew.

“I don’t think there was, but I saw Huddersfield was just below the Premier League, so I thought it can’t be a bad place. It was always my dream to play in England. I knew there was a Scottish scout who wanted me to come for a week’s trial. For me, I just knew it was England, so it was straight forward for me. I wanted to go to be honest.”

William Early/GettyImages

The central midfielder has improved significantly since being given regular Premier League football by his manager David Wager, and has become notorious for his Rory Delap-esque long throws. Given his impressive rise in stature since joining the Terriers, it would perhaps be fair to forgive him for not being entirely au fait with the club during his formative years.





After all, there aren't many who could give too much insight on Billing's former club: Esbjerg fB.

In other news, Wagner has revealed that star defender Chris Löwe could be out of action for a significant amount of time, after suffering a shoulder ligament injury against West Ham United on Saturday. Wagner said that the player is currently being treated in hospital, and is likely to be out of action for a few weeks.