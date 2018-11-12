Jamie Redknapp Hails Newcastle Striker's Recent Resurgence Following Consecutive League Wins

Up until very recently, Newcastle didn't have a league win to their name this season. Things were looking bleak on Tyneside with the Magpies languishing in the relegation zone.

However, two wins from their last two league games have helped lift Rafa Benitez's men up into 14th place in the table. Their last win came against Bournemouth, where a brace from Salomon Rondon was enough to see off their opponents - and TV Pundit Jamie Redknapp has been keen to recognise the forward's telling contributions.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Writing in his weekly Daily Mail column, the former England midfielder was keen to focus on the 'brilliant' work from Rondon as Newcastle secured their second league win in a row.

Rondon's goals were his first in the league for the club, which he joined on loan in the summer, and it was his powerful header against Bournemouth, his second on the day, which really blew Redknapp away.

“What a brilliant, old-fashioned centre forward’s header from Salomon Rondon for Newcastle against Bournemouth,” Redknapp said. “Using his strength to outmuscle Nathan Ake, he flung himself at the ball to fire his team to victory.

He added, “Finally, it looks like they have a player who can make the most of Matt Ritchie’s pinpoint crosses.”

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Rondon has started in each of the victories and it finally seems as if things are coming together for Benitez and his players, as they may finally have a reliable centre forward to play around.

Many Toon fans were doubtful if the Venezuelan had the goals in him to do a sufficient job for their club when he signed in the summer, but his hard work for parent club West Brom has always been appreciated.

And now, following a slow start to life at Newcastle, it does finally seem as if Rondon can add a few goals to go with his typically tenacious performances.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Newcastle travel to Burnley next in the Premier League where a win could potentially take them level on points with West Ham who sit in 13th position, one place ahead of the Magpies in the league.