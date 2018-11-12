Jose Mourinho Urges Manchester United Board to Accelerate Ander Herrera Contract Talks

Jose Mourinho will put pressure on Manchester United's board to make sure Ander Herrera signs a new contract before the end of the year.

The contract Herrera signed when he joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 expires at the end of the season, meaning that he would be allowed to discuss a free transfer to another club from January onwards.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The Metro reports that Herrera remains loyal to United and is unlikely to pursue a move away, but United still risk losing the Spaniard next summer unless they show the same loyalty in return.

Herrera earns £120,000 a week and it is not believed that he will push for a huge increase, so United will have only themselves to blame if they cannot close out the deal.

This will be an acid test of the board's responsiveness to Mourinho's demands. The Portuguese boss was left irate after a summer transfer window in which United failed to follow through on his desire to sign a new centre back.

Herrera started two games in a row for the first time all season this week, playing 79 minutes of the win over Juventus in the Champions League, and 73 minutes at Manchester City on Sunday.

Nemanja Matic and Fred have been keeping Herrera out of the team but it is understood that Mourinho has given the 29-year-old assurances that he remains a key part of his plans at Old Trafford.

Herrera's former club Athletic Bilbao would be among the interested parties if Herrera is forced to leave at the end of the season.