Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool's Quick Thinking as He Admits to Luck in First Goal Against Fulham

Jurgen Klopp hailed the quick reaction of his players to launch the counter attack that resulted in the first goal in the 2-0 win over a beleaguered Fulham at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri earned Liverpool a comfortable victory over Fulham to go top of the Premier League briefly, before Manchester City emerged on top in the Manchester derby to return to first place.

However, things didn't start so smoothly for the hosts who were put under early pressure by the Premier League's bottom club.

The visitors thought they had even taken an unlikely lead, when Aleksandar Mitrovic headed beyond the reach of Alisson, five minutes before half time. However, the strike was ruled out by the offside flag. Liverpool then immediately countered down the right with Mohamed Salah finishing off a rapid break to give his side the lead mere seconds after Fulham thought they had scored.

While there was much debate as to whether Fulham's goal should have stood, Klopp praised his players' 'brilliant' quick reactions to launch a goal-scoring counter

Speaking to BT Sport after the game (via the Independent) Klopp said: "Was it offside or not? I don't know.

"I don't want to compare it, but against Arsenal we scored a clearer goal which was not offside and didn't get it. At the end you cannot change it. The most important thing is then reacting quick in a situation like that, which was brilliant from our boys.

"It was a good routine and in the end we were a bit lucky. By the way, maybe because of Robbo he is not 100 per cent offside, with his heel or whatever, and before that somebody holds him. It is like it is. We cannot change it, Fulham cannot change it. The reaction was brilliant."

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has come under increasing pressure as of late with his side rooted to the bottom of the table and boasting the worst defensive record in the league. The Serbian elected to field a more defensive lineup on Sunday in a bid to shore up his backline, whick Klopp admitted came as a surprise to his coaching staff.

Klopp added: "When we saw the line-up we were obviously a bit surprised - how could we prepare for that line up.

"It was the first time in the season I think that they played like this, with four or five centre-halves. It was clear then what would be their approach.

"So that was a bit tricky, but apart from that I thought the boys did really well. We created, we passed, we accelerated in the right moments. We had big chances early with Sadio, Shaq, Mo in the box where they blocked it in the last second, where the goalie could make a save. I don't know how exactly many chances there were today, it’s not too important."

Following the international break, Klopp's Liverpool travel Watford on 24 November, before the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain four days later.