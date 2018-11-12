Liverpool in Discussions With England About Pair's Involvement During International Break

By 90Min
November 12, 2018

Jurgen Klopp revealed that he has spoken to Gareth Southgate about England's use of Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson during the international break.

Gomez has been suffering with a minor Achilles problem in recent weeks, while Henderson returned as a substitute on Sunday against Fulham for his first appearance in three weeks.

Klopp is hopeful that Southgate will only play Gomez in one of England's two matches, but he has given the all-clear for Henderson to get some game time to aid his recovery.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"Joe has played all the games, so we are not sure," said Klopp, quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "We are in talks about that. Hendo is 100% fit and needs games as well. That's cool.

"I can't make the decisions for the managers of the different countries, though. If they call them up, then they go there."

England face the United States in a friendly on November 15 before their final UEFA Nations League match against Croatia three days later.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Klopp has also allowed Naby Keita to join up with the Guinea squad, despite the 23-year-old's 90 seconds of action against Fulham being his first involvement since a hamstring injury sustained during the last international break.

"If you ask me, I always want them to stay here," said the Reds boss.

"But in this case, it's good for him. He is fit and has been in training for five days. Now he'll have another four or five days training and play a game. It's brilliant for him. I'm happy."

After English, the next best-represented nationality in the Liverpool squad is Brazilian, with Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson all included in Tite's squad.

To Klopp's relief, his Brazilian players will not be leaving the country. Brazil play Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium and Cameroon in Milton Keynes.

