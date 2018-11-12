Man Utd in Talks With Ashley Young Over New 12-Month Contract

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with veteran utility player Ashley Young over a new one-year contract that would keep him at Old Trafford until at least the end of next season.

Young's current contract is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning he would be released in summer were no new deal to be agreed.

But the latest from Sky Sports is that talks over a 12-month extension are underway.

Formerly a flying winger when he first joined United from Aston Villa for up to £20m in 2011, Young has reinvented himself as a full-back over the last couple of seasons. The 33-year-old has also become a regular captain and led out the team in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Young's transformation has been such that his 38 appearances in all competitions in 2017/18 is bizarrely the most he has made during a single campaign in seven years as a United player.

Handing Young a new deal would ensure there is cover at right-back in the short-term. Fans would expect teenager Diogo Dalot to be the long-term solution, while Antonio Valencia looks as though he could soon be nearing the end of his lengthy stay at Old Trafford.

Young and Valencia are two of many United players with expiring contracts. Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are all on deals that run out in 2019.

David de Gea and Anthony Martial also have contracts with 2019 expirations, although the club holds an option to extend both of those deals until 2020.