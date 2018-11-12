Manchester United Duo Sent Home From International Duty With France Due to Injuries

Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will not feature for France during the international break after both were sent home due to injuries.

Pogba missed the Manchester derby on Sunday while Martial played the full 90 minutes. Both reported to the National Football Center in Clairefontaine on Monday morning.

However, France's team doctor Franck Le Gall decided after medical examinations that neither could join up with the squad.

The French Football Federation (FFF) has announced that Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette have been called into Didier Deschamps' squad as replacements.

The news is a particular blow to Martial, who received his first call-up since March as a reward for his recent form in the Premier League. He scored for a fifth consecutive league match on Sunday, although United lost 3-1 to Manchester City.

Pogba's loss is Sissoko's gain as the Tottenham man earns his first call-up in over a year. The much-maligned midfielder has improved this season with some mature performances in recent weeks.

Lacazette has also been away from the squad for a year, having last featured against Germany in November 2017, when he scored twice. He has earned a recall with five Premier League goals so far this season.

Martial and Pogba will miss France's decisive UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands on November 16. Les Bleus need just a point to book their place in the Nations League finals next June.

They also face Uruguay in a friendly four days later.