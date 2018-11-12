Naby Keïta Reveals He Has a Difficult Barrier to Overcome as He Adjusts to Life at Liverpool

Naby Keïta has revealed that Jürgen Klopp's constant encouragement has been key to helping him settle into life at Liverpool, and that he is working hard to overcome the language barrier.

The midfielder joined the Reds from German club RB Leipzig in the summer for a hefty fee of £52.75m, but has so far struggled to make the desired impact in six appearances, with injuries and a lack of game time hampering his progress.

The Guinea international, however, is adamant that he is learning from his teammates and noted the impact of his manager, who he said is always telling him what to do.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"I am really, really happy to play with my team-mates and I am learning from their experience," said Keïta, according to the Liverpool Echo.

"I'm training with them every day and I am trying to get them better, to learn from them.

"I watch them and of course the coach is always speaking to me, saying 'you can do this better, you need to do this'.

"He makes me feel like I want to do better and I want to progress so I feel lucky and happy to train with him and the players here."

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The midfielder featured from the bench in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Fulham on Sunday and although he initially speaks French, Keïta also revealed he has been taking English lessons and hopes to be able to give interviews in the language in six months' time.

"I am following English courses and I am really, really motivated to speak English," he said. "It is really important to me.

"I want to be able to speak to the coach and I want to be able to speak to the other players in the team so I am really working hard.

Easy to forget what a special footballer Naby Keita is, given his injury-plagued and unspectacular start.



Liverpool have a world-class player there who could take the team up a massive level if he clicks. Great to have him fit again. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 5, 2018

"I hope that in six months I will be able to give interviews to you in English (instead of through a translator).

"I am finding the Liverpool accent a bit difficult to be honest, but I am trying my best. I don't know much Scouse yet, but I have been told 'boss' means good."