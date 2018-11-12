Newcastle Loanee Admits Future 'Looks Pretty Bleak' Under Rafa Benitez

Newcastle's forgotten midfielder Jack Colback admits that his time at the club is uncertain, after being unable to break into Rafa Benitez's first team plans.

Currently on loan at Championship side Nottingham Forest, the midfielder is out of favour at the Magpies and admitted his struggles at his parent club when asked about his future with the Toon.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Colback told the Chronicle: "My situation at Newcastle looks pretty bleak, with Rafa. That is one of those things. I am not too fussed about that, but it was disappointing with the way it ended, with Newcastle being my home town club."

The 29-year-old's contract with Newcastle expires next summer and the way things are going at the moment, it seems unlikely he will be offered a renewal.

"That is football. Obviously the aim is to get Forest promoted. Then we will see. If the (Newcastle) manager comes calling and wants to take me back there, we will cross that bridge when we come to it."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Colback also reflected on his time at the City Ground, where he has played 13 times this season under Forest boss Aitor Karanka.

He told the Nottingham Post: "I enjoy it here. We are settled. My kids are down here, they are at school now and I hope to have a good season. Promotion is the aim for me and the aim for everyone else here.

"The stadium is almost full for most games. It is great to see. I think that comes from what we are doing."

Forest are currently 7th in the Championship as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League, drawing 0-0 in their last game at home to Stoke.

After a rocky start, former Middlesbrough boss Karanka is leading a promotion charge, with added expectations after a busy summer transfer window where £25 million was spent on new players.

Forest face Aston Villa in their next game after the international break, while Newcastle face Burnley in the Premier League.