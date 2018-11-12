Pep Guardiola Refuses to Label Man City as Title Favourites Despite Dominant Man Utd Win

By 90Min
November 12, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claimed that a number of sides are still in with a chance of winning the Premier League title this season, following his side's resounding 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester United.

The Citizens got the game off to the perfect start, as David Silva gave his side the lead after just eleven minutes, before club legend Sergio Agüero doubled the scoreline just after the break.

United rallied and pulled it back to 2-1 via an Anthony Martial penalty, but City kicked things up a gear and sealed the win late on thanks to İlkay Gündoğan's goal.

Speaking after the big derby win, via Sky Sports, Guardiola was cautious when asked whether his side were odds on favourites to retain their title, and said: "I think Man City right now and Liverpool, Chelsea, and even Arsenal and Tottenham, I think they have numbers to be champions, not just City. We're just two points in front.

"Last season we didn't get points at Anfield, we draw this time. Last season we lost here (against United), but (this time) we won. So it's good, four games against contenders, three away just one at home. What is important is that we are consistent, that we play most of the time good, and always I see many things that we can improve."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Guardiola added: "We are in November. It's November. It's a lot of games, we haven't finished the first round, a lot of things can happen in football. Now we can feel good, we made an incredible month, after the international break after we drew at Liverpool, missed a penalty at the end, and we made an incredible performance after this month." 


"We are scoring a lot of goals, make a lot of chances, concede few, and that is rhythm."

City will head into the international break brimming with confidence after moving above Liverpool to go two points clear at the top of the table. Guardiola's side will resume their Premier League campaign with a trip to the London Stadium, where they could face a tricky challenge against Manuel Pellegrini's resurgent West Ham United side.

