Report Claims Juventus Plotting Move to Re-Sign Struggling Barcelona Midfielder Arturo Vidal

By 90Min
November 12, 2018

Serie A champions Juventus are plotting a move to re-sign Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, according to reports in France.

The Chilean midfielder has struggled to settle at Camp Nou after signing for the Spanish giants on a three-year deal from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the summer, making just two league starts for Ernesto Valverde's side.


As a result, he has reportedly become frustrated with his lack of playing time - fuelling speculation that he may be seeking a swift January exit.

VI-Images/GettyImages

That dream could become reality according to French outlet Le10 Sport, who claim that the current Serie A leaders would be willing to re-sign their former player, if the opportunity were to arise.

The Chilean did come off the bench at the weekend, scoring a goal and providing an assist, as Valverde's side slumped to a shock 4-3 defeat to Real Betis at Camp Nou. But having played just 15 times in all competitions this season (only three times from the start), his time in Spain may be coming to an end.

His potential return to Serie A with Juventus would be another huge statement of intent from the Old Lady to dominate domestic football in Italy, with superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo having already joined in a blockbuster summer move from Real Madrid.

They are yet to taste defeat in the league this season, and adding Vidal to their ranks would further strengthen a squad that already possesses a vast array of midfield talent.

During his first spell time in Turin, Vidal made 171 appearances for Juventus in all competitions, winning four Serie A titles and scoring 48 goals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)