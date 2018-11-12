Tottenham's Erik Lamela Credits Mauricio Pochettino for 'Opportunity' Amid Rivalry in Starting XI

Tottenham's Erik Lamela has spoken out about his manager Mauricio Pochettino, saying he is happy with life at the club and his opportunities to start.

Lamela has been one of Spurs' most in-form players recently, and starred at the weekend as his side beat Crystal Palace 1-0, thanks to a goal from young Argentinian defender Juan Foyth.

He told the Evening Standard: "I think he always talks generally, he doesn’t say nothing to me, he gives me the opportunity to play. I am happy to be playing for this club and today we won and are close to the top and it is good to go to national team with this feeling."

Pochettino has spoken many times in the media of his delight over the Argentine's return to form, with the former Roma man netting eight times in 13 appearances.

"I am trying to play and enjoy my game,” Lamela said. “I believe that Christian and Dele they are top players so I think, of course we are competing for a place but we are playing altogether to try and help the team to win.”

Tottenham's good run of form, with four wins in the last five games, has seen both Lamela and goalscorer Foyth named in the Argentina squad for the double-header against Mexico.

The 20-year-old defender was delighted with his goal, bouncing back after conceding two penalties on his debut the week before, against Wolves.

"Yeah, it's my first goal," Foyth said. "It's unbelievable, and I'm really, really happy. I was surprised, because I saw the ball there, and in the first moment I thought I didn't arrive [on time] but I saw the ball there and I go, and scored. Since when I was a kid, my dream was playing in the Premier League, so I'm enjoying it."

For those that are wondering, I am feeling good! Here with the goalscorer 😃😃 big win away ! COYS



Para los que se preocuparon estoy bien ! Acá les dejo una foto con el goleador... feliz x por vos amigo @JuanMFoyth ! Hoy si que sume varios puntos 🤦‍♂️🤣🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HgfHlgwvoM — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) November 10, 2018

After the international break Spurs look to continue their good run of form against Chelsea at Wembley.