AC Milan Set to Appeal Gonzalo Higuain's Two-Match Suspension for Red Card in Juventus Defeat

AC Milan are set to appeal Gonzalo Higuain's two-game ban after the striker was sent off during the 2-0 defeat against Juventus.

The Argentine international - who is on loan at Milan from Juventus - reacted angrily after being booked for a tackle on Medhi Benatia late into the game, with his protestation earning him a straight red card, before teammates had to help usher him off the field.

Higuain has since issued an apology for losing his temper, but still remained critical of referee Paolo Mazzoleni for not 'understanding the emotions of the game'.

Il Milan comunica che farà ricorso per Higuain — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) November 13, 2018

Una sicura la salta perché è stato espulso. La speranza del milan è ridurla a una — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) November 13, 2018

According to Italian football journalist Antonio Vitiello however, the Serie A side are set to appeal the two-game suspension Higuain received, in the hope that they can get it reduced to one game.

It proved to be a night to forget for Higuain, who also saw his penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny during the defeat at San Siro, before his game ended prematurely due to his red card.

Higuain has had a decent start to life at Milan, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 13 appearances in both Serie A and the Europa League this season prior to the game against his former employers.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The defeat for Milan was their third in Serie A this season, leaving them 13 points behind Juventus after just 12 games, with their next game coming against SS Lazio following the completion of the international break.