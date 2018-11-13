Antonio Rudiger Fires Warning to Chelsea Teammates Over Title Challenge After Everton Draw

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has insisted the team must improve if they harbour genuine aspirations of winning the Premier League title.

Maurizio Sarri's side remained unbeaten after their recent goalless draw against Everton, although wins for Manchester City and Liverpool mean the Blues are four points off the summit of the table and two behind the Reds.

While acknowledging Chelsea's continuation of their unbeaten run, Rudiger - who has played in all 12 Premier League games so far - admitted the result against the Toffees felt 'like a loss'.

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "If you want to go for something important, you have to win these kind of games. I wanted to win this game. But we failed to do our own job.

"If we don’t win these kind of games, we don’t need to look at City and Liverpool. But we don’t need to speak about those two teams. We need to speak about our own performances.

"Of course we are still unbeaten and everything is nice, but to me it feels like we have dropped points. It seems like a loss."

12 - Maurizio Sarri has set a new managerial record for the best unbeaten run from the start of a @premierleague career (12 games). Labour. #CHEEVE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 11, 2018

Chelsea's next game, following the international break, is away to Tottenham, with the German defender hopeful the Blues can avoid dropping further points as they look to keep in touch with those at the top of the table.

He added: "It’s like last season, we dropped a lot of points, and at the end we were thinking, 'if only'. But that does not count. We failed, and now we have the international break, and after that Spurs.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We want three points and we will go for it. For Chelsea fans that is important and that’s good for me as well, but I see it as a professional, and I want to go there and win. That’s it."