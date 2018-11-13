Christian Eriksen Admits He Needed a Rest After Struggling With Recent Abdominal Injury

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen admitted his body needed a rest after sustaining an abdominal injury earlier this season.

The injury caused the Danish international to miss games against Huddersfield, Barcelona and Cardiff, while the 26-year-old has only completed 90 minutes twice since returning to first team action in mid-October.

Eriksen, who was an unused substitute in Spurs' recent Premier League win against Crystal Palace, revealed he was in need of rest, although now hopes to be approaching full fitness.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I feel very good, very fresh. I haven't played that many games so I think for my body it's been good with a bit of a build-up going into every game.





"My body needed it, it said take a rest. It's never fun to be injured, it's always boring being on the side, you want to go back to help the team and to be able to play. I'm happy to be back."

Despite his lack of minutes in recent weeks, Eriksen has been named in the Denmark squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Christian Eriksen is keen to get back on the pitch for Denmark after a stuttering start to the season fitness-wise for Spurs.



Read: https://t.co/uloc86Akrp pic.twitter.com/TxC07fHv39 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 13, 2018

While it's a decision that will hardly please Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, Eriksen is adamant he wants to represent Denmark if and when he's fit.

He added: "Any coach in football doesn't like national team games because it's out of your hands, you can't really control what's going to happen.

"It's different, but he knows as a player it's there - he did that as a player as well so he knows how it is. As a player you want to play for your national team, if you're fit, you play, if you're not fit, you don't play. I think everyone is professional enough.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

"Personally as well if I'm fit and feel good I will play, it won't take anything out of that. It's always a pleasure to be with your national team."