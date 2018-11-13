Crystal Palace and Fulham Keeping Tabs on Fenerbahce Midfielder Ahead of Potential Loan Deal

Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Fulham are tracking Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan with a view to striking a loan deal in January, according to reports.

The Turkey international was close to joining Roy Hodgson's side in the last winter window, but his proposed move fell through as they couldn't reach an agreement over personal terms.



Turkish publication Aksam now claim that Fulham have joined their London counterparts in registering an interest in the midfielder, and the pair are set to battle it out for Tufan's signature.





He is believed to be keen on moving to either club, with the Turkish Super Lig giants willing to offload the player after manager Erwin Koeman revealed that the 23-year-old did not fit in with his plans.





Tufan has yet to make a senior appearance for the side this season after being made to train with the Under-21's following disciplinary problems, and it's claimed he would turn down a potentially lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in order to move to the Premier League.

Since joining Fenerbahce in 2015, Tufan has played 56 times for the club, scoring six goals. Predominantly a holding midfielder, the 23-year-old's versatility has seen him feature as both a right-back and right-winger in his time in Istanbul.





Whilst his career at domestic level has stalled recently, Tufan has been capped 39 times for Turkey since making his debut, with his last international goal coming against Kosovo in June 2017.

