Danny Mills Explains Bizarre Theory Behind Unai Emery’s Tactics This Season

Former Premier League defender turned pundit Danny Mills has claimed Arsenal are ‘deliberately’ starting games slowly under manager Unai Emery.

Mills’ comments come after the Gunners fell behind in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, which subsequently meant that only Cardiff have yet to lead a top-flight game at half time this season alongside the north London club.

Whilst the Spaniard’s style of attacking football has been praised by many, including Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, his team’s approach to games has been questioned.

Mills, Speaking on Sky Sports as quoted by The Express, said: “Maybe he's had to address that defensive situation first and go ‘Okay, let's be a bit more solid, get to half-time and if we're in a good position then we can really start to go and attack as the opposition tires a little bit.

''Maybe they're a little more patient in the way that they're playing.''

The former Manchester City defender regularly features on Radio 5 Live and suggested that Arsenal's tactics could be down to their style, which has often seen them finish games strongly and admitted it’s starting to work under the former PSG coach.

Emery’s side are currently unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions and Mills also pointed to the adjustments fellow manager Pep Guardiola has had to make at Manchester City:

He added: “People saying ‘you can't do this, it's impossible. You can't play like this, you're asking players to do things they can't do.'

“Well okay he's still with that philosophy but adapted it very, very slightly and it's starting to work.

Pep (Guardiola) didn't do so well in his first season when he came to Manchester City, with an incredibly good squad.''

The Gunners sit fifth in the Premier League, just three points off their London rivals Tottenham, as they look to improve on their sixth place finish last term.