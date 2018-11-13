Ian Wright Singles Out Arsenal Summer Signing After Impressive Performance Against Wolves

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, has given high praise to the Gunners' new goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, after his exceptional performance against Wolves on Sunday.

Unai Emery's side were disappointing in the 1-1 draw against the newly promoted side, but Leno stepped up for his new club and produced some wonderful saves to keep the Gunners in the game.

Whilst Wright was disappointed with the manner of Arsenal's performance against Wolves, he gave Leno his due praise.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

“If I’m going to say anything about one individual player it’s got to be Leno", as reported by the Metro. “The mistake for the goal came from Xhaka in midfield, giving away the ball away again. Those are the mistakes we need to eradicate from our game.





“And then we end up winning a game like this 1-0 with the luck we had and their poor finishing but without Leno we would have lost that game today."

Despite having drawn the game, Wright expressed his relief at not having lost the match and remarked that by the end of the game, it was a point gained rather than two points lost.

He explained: “We’ve dodged a bullet here. We’re still on an unbeaten run. We're fortunate to get away with the 1-1 but I’ll take it. We’re still a work in progress, it was disappointing but I was quite pleased in the end.”

Whilst their unbeaten run continues, the draw now means that Arsenal have failed to win for three games in a row, having drawn to Liverpool, Sporting CP and Wolves. The Gunners have thus lost ground in the race to finish in the top four, as Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace has put three points between the two north London clubs.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Emery's side next face a tough fixture away to Bournemouth following the international break, and will have the chance to make up some ground on either Tottenham or Chelsea, who face each other on the same weekend. Arsenal will need to get back to winning ways soon if they are to maintain their challenge for a top four finish.