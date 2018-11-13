John Aldridge Claims 'Frustrated' Roberto Firmino Could Benefit From Virgil van Dijk Advice

By 90Min
November 13, 2018

Former Liverpool forward John Aldridge believes that Virgil van Dijk should communicate more with Roberto Firmino, whom he thinks is getting too "frustrated" after a series of below-par performances.

The Brazilian forward scored an impressive 27 goals in 54 games last season, but has started the new campaign slowly, having netted just four times in 12 appearances thus far.

Speaking about Firmino's dip in form, Aldridge expressed his belief that the Liverpool attacker is letting his frustrations get the better of him and that this is a key reason for his poor performances.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The former Liverpool striker said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "Liverpool's 2-0 win over Fulham couldn't paper over the cracks when it comes to how badly Roberto Firmino is struggling right now.

“Firmino is just out of sorts completely - I don't know what's wrong with him mentally - but he's just not on the same wavelength as anyone else on the pitch.

“He's getting that frustrated he's coming to the back four to try and receive possession."

Aldridge believes intervention is required in order to reverse Firmino's fortunes, believing that communication should be coming from Liverpool's backline, and from Van Dijk specifically. He  did, however, state that Firmino remains an integral member of Liverpool's team, as he is fundamental to Jurgen Klopp's style of play.

“They should be shouting at him. If I were Virgil van Dijk I'd be telling him to get up the park and not [be] cluttering things up for the midfield players. But that's frustration from the lad, because it's not happening for him up there he wants to come back and get hold of the ball."

"Firmino wants to get touches but he shouldn't want to back there - he's a forward - and needs to be dragging the opposition centre-half away."

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

“He doesn't even look like scoring right now but he's pivotal to Liverpool with his movement and little deft touches in and around the 18-yard box.”

Liverpool have started the season strongly despite Firmino's poor form, trailing Manchester City by just two points in the Premier League, remaining unbeaten in their opening twelve games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)