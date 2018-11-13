Kasper Schmeichel Discusses Emotional Return to Cardiff Following Recent Leicester Tragedy

This Friday Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will return to play in Cardiff for the second time in as many weeks - this time with his native Denmark in a Nations League match against Wales.

The return to Cardiff will be an emotional one for the Dane as it was where Leicester City played and won their first match following the tragic death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

A 1-0 win for the Foxes at the Cardiff City Stadium just a week after the helicopter crash - which claimed the lives of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others - shocked the footballing world.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports News about the occasion, Schmeichel said: "The emotion is still raw, we're still in the memory of it."

But the 32-year-old has remained determined throughout, insisting his performances will not be affected.

"In the end we had a good experience in Cardiff because we won, I chose to leave here with positive feelings," he added.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Schmeichel has been one of the standout players for Leicester during his seven year spell with the club and was an integral part of the side which miraculously won the Premier League in 2016.

The keeper is well and truly a leader within the club and has shown this in wake of the tragedy. Writing in a special match day programme prior to last Saturday's' goalless draw with Burnley - Leicester's first home game since the disaster - Schmeichel expressed his heartfelt emotions on the passing of his team's owner.

Tragically, he revealed that he had waved Srivaddhanaprabha off as the helicopter left the stadium moments before it came down.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In the programme notes, Schmeichel expressed how it was the owner's vision and character which helped Leicester retain key players, despite their sudden and unpredictable success back in 2016.

N'golo Kante was the only star man to leave the club in the summer following Leicester's title win.

"That's testament to the family that Vichai built, the way he led the club, the visions and dreams he had, the way he got everyone together and on board," Schmeichel said.

"In football players chop and change a lot, I think Leicester is a club where players want to stay. You can see that by the players we have now extending contracts long term.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

"Everyone has bought into his vision and ideas, now it's up to us to help his son and family carry on his vision, his ambitions and dreams.

"That's a responsibility we have to take now."