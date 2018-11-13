Luka Modric Insists Real Madrid Will 'Give Everything' to Win Fourth Straight Champions League Title

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has declared that Los Blancos will 'give everything' to continue their dominance and win a fourth straight Champions League title as they look to overcome a dreadful start to the league campaign that saw manager Julen Lopetegui sacked.

Modric played a crucial role in Real Madrid's Champions League triumphs in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the latter combining with an exceptional World Cup to bag him the Best FIFA Men's Player award ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in September.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Croatian earlier also helped Real to Champions League glory in 2014.

"I hope to win some titles that we have ahead of us, and above all to improve our game. And with the new coach, I'm sure we're going to improve and have a good season," Modric told Goal.com as he was awarded with this year's Goal 50 trophy, handed out each year by the online publication since the 2007/08 season.

"Nothing is impossible in football, especially for Real Madrid, as what we have done the last three seasons is something unimaginable, but we have achieved it.

"Why can't we go for the fourth [consecutive Champions League]? We are going to give everything. We have to be humble, work hard and respect others because there are great teams and every year it is more and more difficult to win this cup.

"We have shown many times that nothing is impossible for this team."

VI-Images/GettyImages

Real are currently top of their Champions League group after three wins and one defeat in their first four game of this season's competition. A victory away against Roma on matchday five will secure a place in the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

Real have won four straight games in all competitions since Santiago Solari replace Lopetegui in an interim capacity. The Argentine is now widely expected to be more formally handed the reins until at least the end of the season, possibly beyond.