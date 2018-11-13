Mauricio Pochettino Claims Tottenham Midfielder Is Proving His Doubters Wrong This Season

By 90Min
November 13, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko is turning his career around and has a bright future at the club. 

Sissoko featured regularly but struggled to nail down a starting lineup place in Tottenham's side during his first two seasons at the club, after signing from Newcastle United in 2016.

However, this season the 29-year-old has produced some impressive performances after being given a run in the team.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

His form has helped to alleviate the pressure of losing several key players through injury at the start of this campaign, while Pochettino has claimed he is now being rewarded for his perseverance and endeavour. 

When asked about Sissoko's struggle to find his feet at Tottenham, Pochettino suggested the Frenchman was 'close to going' but has turned his Spurs career around.

He said (as quoted by the Independent): “Sometimes different players need a different amount of time to produce performances in the way that you want, but by being honest, professional and always giving your best you can turn the opinion of the people.

"Quality is so important in football. But quality without effort, being professional and fighting for the team makes it difficult for a player to show that quality 

“But good things can happen if you are a professional like Moussa and keep pushing and working hard. Sometimes when you feel the pain you keep your head up, keep pushing and keep working hard, that is the only way to get through it.”

Sissoko was one of the stand out performers in Tottenham's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, with the fans chanting the Frenchman's name name on multiple occasions.

The former Newcastle star has now played five games in a row and is aiming to extend his run in the side. 


Sissoko said after the Crystal Palace game: “I’ve played five games in a row so I am very happy. I know and others know as well that since I came here it wasn’t easy but I never give up. I tried to do my best every game, always tried to work hard in training and be better and better.


"I said in my head, just try to keep working, stay focused on my job, and if I do good things will turn around. This is a good moment for me. At the moment I am doing well, like the team, so I am very happy and will try to keep going in that way.”

