Newcastle Forward On the Radar of Real Betis Despite Disappointing Start to Season

November 13, 2018

Reports suggest that Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has emerged as a transfer target for La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Perez has featured in all 12 of Newcastle's Premier League matches so far this season, but he has only been able to find the back of the net once. His inconsistent form has seen him fall out of favour with a number of Newcastle supporters, who are beginning to grow tired of his shortcomings in front of goal.

According to El Gol Digital, Perezs' poor form has not put off Real Betis, who are reigniting their interest in the Spaniard after previously citing him as a transfer target earlier this year.

The report claims that Betis' manager Quique Setien is keen on making a January move for Perez as the La Liga outfit look to propel themselves back up the league table after an inconsistent start to the season.

Interestingly, the report also claims that Newcastle may be willing to release Perez, should they be able to pull off a deal for Porto forward Yacine Brahimi.


Brahimi has been linked with a move to Newcastle, Everton and West Ham over the past dew days and, with the Algerian out of contract at the end of the season, he could prove to be relatively cheap acquisition in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old has plenty of experience playing at the highest level and, with 32 Champions League appearances under his belt, he could prove to be the spark that Newcastle need to avoid relegation to the Championship this season.

