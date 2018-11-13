Newcastle United Outcast 'Desperate' for Move Away Ahead of January Transfer Window

By 90Min
November 13, 2018

Rafa Benitez looks set to have a January dilemma, as the opening of the transfer window presents the opportunity for two of his players, Freddie Woodman and Rob Elliot, to press for moves away.

Benitez is said to be deliberating over which of his shot-stoppers he will allow to leave, with neither close to first team action.

A report from the Chronicle Live suggests that both Woodman and Elliot are vying for a move away from St. James Park, though neither player having made the matchday squad this season ahead of Martin Dubravka or Karl Darlow.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

In addition to the aforementioned duo, Newcastle also having Woodman on the books presents a significant playing restriction, although the England Under-21 international is playing regularly for the Magpies reserve side. It has been said that Woodman is desperate to join a EFL or Scottish Premiership side in order to maximise game time and experiences at a higher level.

Woodman recently admitted he felt like he was in a difficult situation at the club, despite Benitez offering positive updates on the young keeper.

Newcastle United v Luton Town - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

"Freddie is another one training well. He is another who we have to decide what is best for him and what is best for the club. We have to find the balance between what he needs and what we need. Nothing is decided. We have to wait."

Furthermore, Elliot is another one that has been left in the cold by Newcastle, with his last appearance over 11 months ago in the 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City. Benitez is adamant though that he must bide his time though, due to Dubravka's good form.

"At the moment we have Martin Dubravka doing well. Karl Darlow is on the bench and doing well. Rob is a good goalkeeper but Dubravka is doing so well he has to wait."

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Newcastle signed Dubravka on loan last January and made the move permanent in the summer and he has certainly improved a leaky defence, with Magpies now currently boasting the eight best defence in the Premier League.

