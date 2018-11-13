Real Madrid Targeting 3 Signings in January as Remodel Under Solari Begins

By 90Min
November 13, 2018

Real Madrid are aiming to sign three players during the January transfer window in order to address their poor start to the season.

The Spanish giants, who have lost four of their opening 12 La Liga games this season, have £175m to spend during the up and coming transfer window.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Spanish outlet Marca claims that they will target a centre-back, midfielder and striker when the market officially opens on January 1. 

It is said Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso is a 'likely candidate', whilst deals for Santos forward Rodrygo and River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios are unlikely to go through this winter.

Madrid sacked Julen Lopetegui last month after the club suffered a bruising 5-1 defeat at the hands of the near rivals Barcelona which sent them ninth in La Liga. 

It is said president Florentino Perez asked the opinion of captain Sergio Ramos in seeking the club out of its current crisis.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

The report also states that Madrid are willing to make surprising decisions when the market opens due to the attitude and performances of certain players. 


Santiago Solari has been placed in temporary charge at the Bernabeu as the Argentian has guided the club into the top-six - four points behind leaders Barcelona


Caretaker boss Solari has won four matches in all competitions since he was given the reigns, including beating Celta Vigo 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. 

After the international break, Solari will prepare his team for an away clash at Eibar where they can narrow the gap on leaders Barcelona to just one point as they head to third-placed Atletico Madrid later on that day. 

.
