Alexis Sanchez Seeking Real Madrid Switch After Growing 'Lonely' at Manchester United

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly seeking a move to Real Madrid, after growing 'lonely' at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

Sanchez has managed just 456 out of a possible 1080 minutes of Premier League action this season, condensed into nine varying appearances. He has made just five starts, picking up a goal and two assists for his efforts, and hasn't seen out a full game since the opening day clash against Leicester.



TF-Images/GettyImages

According to a report in the Sun, the 29-year-old is now ready to cut ties with the Red Devils, and with Real Madrid in the hunt for a fresh face up front, the Santiago Bernabeu is his favoured destination.



Despite engineering the Chilean international's gargantuan £505,000 a week contract just 11 months ago, it is understood Sanchez's agent is in touch with contacts in the Spanish capital, in order to push through a move for his client in January.

It was revealed last week by the Times that Sanchez was growing increasingly 'lonely' and 'bored' with life in Manchester, and admitted that the persisting language barrier means his sole friends at Carrington are David De Gea, Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata.

Man United "seriously" considering Antonio Conte to replace Jose Mourinho! 😳 https://t.co/X1ZbdhYMrn — 90min (@90min_Football) November 13, 2018

A source close to the former Arsenal man is quoted as saying: “He is totally fed up and at the end of his tether with Mourinho. He knows he can’t leave right now but is in talks with his agent about what they can do to try and sort the situation out.”

Having made 141 appearances for Barcelona, the proposed switch certainly wouldn't endear himself to the Nou Camp faithful, but such is Sanchez's current desperation, he is willing to forego any previous relationships in order to resurrect his career.

